Rashtriya Janata Dal strongman and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from the party. He was with Lalu Yadav for the last 32 years. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, on Thursday resigned from the party by writing a letter of just 30 words to RJD supremo Lalu. Raghuvansh Prasad’s resignation before the Bihar Legislative Assembly election is seen as a big loss for the RJD.

In a letter sent from Delhi AIIMS to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh wrote,

‘To,

National President

RIMS Hospital, Ranchi.

After the demise of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, he stood behind you for 32 years, but not now.

Party leaders, activists and general public gave me great affection, forgive me.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

10-09-2020 ‘

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was angry with the party for a long time. That is why he had already resigned from the post of RJD’s national vice president. Since then there was a discussion that he can leave the party anytime. In recent times, many RJD leaders have left the party.

Please tell that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s health suddenly worsened on Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, he was admitted to the ICU of AIIMS, Delhi. He has been in Delhi for the last one month. According to the information, he was having trouble breathing. Also, there were frequent cough complaints. He is being treated under the care of AIIMS doctors.

It is noteworthy that Raghuvansh Singh resigned from all posts in the party last month after discussions of former LJP MP Rama Singh joining the RJD. He was then infected with Corona and undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Patna. He sent his resignation to National President Lalu Prasad through a letter from the hospital itself. However, after the intervention of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rama Singh could not enter the RJD.