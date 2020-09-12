Highlights: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s health admitted in Delhi AIIMS worsened

Patna / New Delhi

A big update is coming out about veteran leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Health Update) who resigned from RJD by writing a letter just before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. According to sources, his health worsened late on Friday night. At around 12 o’clock in the night, they have been put on ventilator support. Complaints of lack of salt in the body and no blood circulation are coming out. Raghuvansh Prasad is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, where doctors are constantly monitoring his health.

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was recently admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to sudden deteriorating health. When he was brought to AIIMS, due to his critical condition, he was shifted to AIIMS. He is being treated here, meanwhile, his health is getting worse and more information is being reported. According to sources, he is placed on ventilator support.

At the same time, after being shifted to Delhi AIIMS, on Thursday, a letter written to Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD chief of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, appeared. In this, he announced to leave RJD. However, Lalu Yadav rejected his resignation from RJD by writing a letter. At the same time, trying to convince him that he is not going anywhere.

Recently, resigned from RJD, Lalu rejected

After the resignation of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the founding member of RJD, the convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote a letter in the same manner from the hospital in Ranchi. RJD Supremo wrote in the letter, ‘Dear Raghuvansh Babu, a letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media, I cannot believe it.’ He further wrote in the letter, ‘Right now my family and the whole RJD family want to see you healthy soon. In four decades, we have considered in every political, social and even family matters together. You get well soon, then sit and talk. You’re not going anywhere, understand. ‘

That’s why Raghuvansh Prasad Singh took this step

According to the information, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was angry with the speculation of Bahubali leader Rama Singh joining RJD. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from all posts while in the party and openly opposed the inclusion of Rama Singh in the RJD and for this he wrote letters to the party high command. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said clearly through the letter that if Rama Singh joins RJD, he will have no connection with the party. After which he wrote a letter on Thursday and announced his resignation from RJD.