Regarding the country’s declining economy, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised the Modi government that the Indian economy may decline further if the situation is not yet handled. Raghuram Rajan said that the first quarter GDP figures for the year 2020-21 are alarming for the destruction of the economy. Therefore, the government should be alert. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan made this suggestion in a post on his LinkedIn page. Rajan said, “Unfortunately the activities which had grown very fast in the beginning, have now cooled down again.

He has written that the Indian economy has suffered more than the US and Italy due to Corona. Both countries have been most affected by the corona virus epidemic. He said that when the information of the informal sector is added, the 23.9 per cent decline in the country’s economy will be worse. That is, adding the statistics of the informal sector, the country’s economy will decline by more than -23.9%.

Suicidal government strategy

Rajan has said that the government is following a strategy to save resources to give incentive packages in future, which is suicidal. The government is thinking that they will give relief packages after the virus is controlled, but they are underestimating the seriousness of the situation. By then, the economy will suffer a lot.

Government should increase relief package

Look at the economy like a patient

Raghuram has said that if you look at the economy like a patient, then it needs constant treatment. Without a relief package, people will give up food, they will expel children from school and send them to work or begging, mortgage their gold to take loans, EMI and house rent will go up. Similarly, in the absence of relief, small and medium companies will not be able to pay their employees, their debt will increase and eventually they will stop. This way the economy will be ruined as long as the virus is under control. He demanded an immediate relief package from the government and increased its amount.

See economic stimulus as a tonic

The former RBI governor said that now look at economic stimulus as a ‘tonic’. “When the disease is over, the patient will be able to get out of his bed fast.” But if the condition of the patient becomes very bad, then the incentive will not benefit him. Rajan said the recent improvements in areas such as automobiles are not evidence of V-shaped reforms (the faster the decline, the faster the recovery). He said, “This is a pressing demand. In a damaged, partially functioning economy, when we reach the level of real demand, it will cease.

Rajan said there was a slowdown in the economy even before the epidemic and there was pressure on the financial condition of the government. In such a situation, the authorities feel that they cannot afford both relief and incentives. He said, “This thinking is pessimistic. The government will have to increase its resources in every possible way and it should spend as wisely as possible.