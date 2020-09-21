Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan on Monday called for privatizing select public sector banks, creating ‘bad banks’ and tackling the role of the financial services department to improve the functioning of banks and rapid growth in the sector. Suggested to do. Rajan and former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank Viral Acharya said in a document titled ‘Indian Banks: A Time to Reform’ that reforms are necessary to ensure growth in banks. It states, “The privatization of select public sector banks can be done under a carefully designed strategy. It should bring in private investors who have financial expertise as well as technology capability. In view of conflict of interest, corporate houses should be kept away from buying a large stake. ”

The document states that the government has considerable powers to intervene in the debt of banks. Sometimes this power is used in debt for financial inclusion or infrastructure. Sometimes it is also used to protect or control industrialists. It states, “It is necessary to reduce the role of the Financial Services Department under the Finance Department. This is necessary to give concrete signals to the bank’s board of directors and management of the commitment to not let them work independently and to engage them (banks) in meeting expensive social or political goals. ”

It said that private asset management and National Asset Management Bad Bank should be encouraged in parallel to the online platform for selling stressed loans. According to the letter, the public sector bad bank can function as a single entity in terms of gross debt, formation of management team for stressed companies and sale and holding of stressed assets in areas such as electricity till demand gets back on track. is.

It suggested, “It may provide good value for stranded loans of PSBs.” The letter also states that the ownership structure in some public sector banks may be changed as a first step. Can. Under this, the government can reduce its shareholding below 50 per cent and distance itself from the operations of banks and the functioning can be improved over time. Accordingly, “Apart from regulatory and market reforms, we propose changes in operations and ownership, especially in public sector banks.” This may be an opportunity in view of the current huge pressure on the finances of the government which has the scope for these reforms…. ”

In the case of dealing with non-performing assets ie debt, the document states that restructuring arrangements can be prepared outside the court. Under this, the issue can be resolved through dialogue between the stressed company and the lenders in a time bound manner. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, it can be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In the context of bank licensing rules, it has been said that it should always be accessible. That is, the door should be open at all times regarding the bank license. It states, “There should always be an accessible system in the case of bank licenses … This is necessary to create a dynamic bank system with better entry of units. Particularly better performing small lending institutions (micro finance institutions) should be allowed for small finance banks. Similarly, better performing small finance banks should be given universal bank status. ”Conversely, universal banks that are not doing well can be brought back to the status of small finance banks. It also emphasizes the need to appoint people from other organizations for the same position and role while retaining the talent available to public sector banks.