Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The artist, Ragheb Alama, is keen, in every dialogue with him, to confirm his fascination with the comprehensive renaissance that the UAE is witnessing, as he always confirms his admiration for the wise strategic vision of the wise leadership, which, with its wisdom and the will of its people, managed to reach the first ranks in the world. He states that the UAE has a special place in his heart since he visited it for the first time in 1982, and he still considers it an essential station in his communication with his broad audience for more than 4 decades.

The artist, Ragheb Alama, mentioned, in his interview with Al-Ittihad, that he is preparing to release 6 new songs during the coming period, including two songs in the Egyptian dialect, the first is “Yalla”, the words of Imad Al-Ibiari, and the second, “Praise be to God for our safety”, the words of Muhammad Al-Bougha. The two songs were composed by Mahmoud Al-Khayami, and arranged by Tariq Abdel-Jaber, in addition to a song in the Gulf dialect, another in the Lebanese dialect, and two songs by the late composer Khaled Al-Bakri. He stated that he would receive the New Year in the Emirates, where he would meet his fans at the New Year’s celebrations in Dubai on a special, musical night.

Ragheb Alama, nicknamed “The Superstar”, who wrote during his career spanning more than 4 decades, a lyrical case that is difficult to replicate, revealed that he did not expect the success of his song “Form 6”, to the extent that it topped the digital and audio platforms, as it achieved about 22 hits. Millions of views on YouTube.

Alama said: When the song was shown to me, I did not understand its lyrics, and after a working session with poet Nader Abdullah and composer Mahmoud El-Khayami, it became clear that the song’s title is a popular term among the Egyptian people, and it is tantamount to projecting unpopular matters that must be ignored. The song discusses relationships with others, in a musical style that combines folk and classics.

“Arabic music”

Alama expressed his great happiness with his participation for the first time in the Arab Music Festival, and his revival on his fourth night, to fulfill his dream of standing on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, where he presented, over the course of an hour and a half, 17 songs, including “The Great Love”, “My Exaltation”, “I wish I could hide it.” “,” Forget me in the world “,” Sorry my love “,” My heart adores her “,” In love, night “,” The one who sold us “,” Left me alone “,” Keep me up at night “,” I miss you “,” Forbidden “,” Sweetheart of my heart Oh dear”, “Form 6”, “Immediately love”, and “I can upset you”.

Ragheb stated that he is proud of the great success achieved by the ceremony by raising a full banner since its announcement, especially since it is his first participation in the festival, which he considers a special artistic case aimed at reviving the Arab heritage.

And he talked about his joy in honoring him in Egypt, which he considers a home for art, and said: Egypt embraced me when I was young, and its fans overwhelmed me with his love from the first song I presented, and I am proud of the presence of my name among the greats who enriched Arab musical life with their creativity.

artistic message

Ragheb Alama is the owner of a private school, where he mixed the popular color with the romantic in his songs, and presented various dialects, preserving the identity of the Arabic song, as he made his art a special message, and sat on the throne of the hearts of his fans.

Alama explained in his speech that his artistic rituals in selecting his works still belong to the old school, through work sessions with the poet and composer, justifying this as allowing him freedom of creativity and conveying the lyrical image properly through direct meetings, and not through electronic communication.

The country of the impossible

Ragheb Alama mentioned that his first visit to the Emirates was in 1982, and he said: Since then, I have loved the Emirates, its air and its soil, and I felt beauty, love and true creativity in it, and I witnessed during my career that it is truly the country of the impossible, as it proved to the world that it is a country of development, science, culture and historical achievements. Which all Arab countries are proud of.

Accolade

In the context of talking about the artistic appearances that he cherishes, Ragheb Alama expressed his happiness last year at being present at the “Eternal Evenings” concerts at Expo 2020 Dubai, and put his name on the list of artists participating in this global event. He said: It is a badge of honor that I place on my chest to be among my fans in the Emirates. And he praised the great efforts that are being made to hold events of all kinds, including high-level artistic evenings, which prove to the whole world the extent of professionalism in which things are going to make the various concerts a success in which a group of the most prominent international and Arab stars participate.