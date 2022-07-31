The Carthage Theater shook with joy and dance for hours, announcing a resounding success for Ragheb Alama, who sang a bouquet of his old and new productions in front of different generations of his art lovers who sang with him nonstop “Ya Bint Al Sultan”, “My Heart Is Love Her” and “Ally Baa’na” and others.

In a press conference after the ceremony, Ragheb Alama said that between him and Tunisia “a love story that is not hidden from anyone.”

Alama expressed his joy at the presence of three generations among the fans of his concert: “I watched the grandmother, daughter and granddaughter together in the theater and they all sang with me, and this scene brings joy that cannot be explained in words. It is the mutual love between me and my audience.”

The Lebanese star expressed his astonishment that the whole audience used to memorize his songs, even the children and young people who sang with him songs that he put on the market years before their birth, according to his expression.

As for the large crowds that participated in Ragheb Alama to sing and have fun, thousands of them gathered without grumbling for hours in Carthage, waiting for the theater doors to open, and tickets for the concert were sold out 10 days before it was scheduled.

One of the attendees at the ceremony spoke to Sky News Arabia and said that “Ragheb Alama created a beautiful and unforgettable atmosphere during the evening,” noting that she had waited “since noon for a suitable place in the Carthage Amphitheater” and did not regret “the long waiting hours.”

While another person said that he does not dispense with Ragheb’s concerts, no matter the price of the ticket: “It was a joyful evening, and I hope that the Superstar will not miss the programming of Carthage annually.”

In turn, one of the young women described the star as brilliant, saying, “The atmosphere of the concert erased from her memory two years of absence of fun and artistic performances in Tunisia due to the Corona epidemic.”

Ragheb Alama’s concert at the Carthage Festival was distinguished by the presence of different generations of the masses, as some families preferred to move en masse to spend the night with Ragheb Alama.

One of the attendees told Sky News Arabia that he took his nine family members with him to the party, saying that “the music of Ragheb Alama satisfies the tastes of different generations, and we were happy and rejoiced in attending the concert, and Ragheb Alama deserves not to be absent annually from the programming of the Carthage Festival.”

It is worth noting that Ragheb Alama’s success in the Carthage Festival is not new, but rather a success that has been renewed for years whenever the star ascends to the archaeological stage with closed windows to remain one of the most beloved Arab stars among the Tunisian public, who memorizes his romantic and rhythmic songs by heart.