M5s, Roberta Lombardi and Virginia Raggi at loggerheads: another grain for Conte in view of the electoral lists for the political elections

Roberta Lombardi And Virginia Raggi they have never loved each other very much, but by now they are at loggerheads, indeed very short. The last fight, better to define it for what it really is, that is a real fight, was on alliances with the Pd. The former mayor went – as usual – down pointed and declared that the season of alliances with the Democratic party both locally and nationally “it’s over”.

Obviously, this did not go down well with the colleague Lombardi than in Lazio is in addition to the Democratic Party of Nicola ZingarettiIndeed, the junta is still based on the pentastellated votes which – from March 2021 – have even expressed an important department in Lombardi itself, namely that of the “Ecological transition and digital transformation”. Furthermore i Five stars have in Lazio also another department, namely that of Valentina Corrado to “Tourism, urban security, local police and administrative simplification”.

There Lombardi he certainly did not send them to say and on Facebook wrote: “In the end it is the facts that matter. These are the results achieved that speak of our work and for which we will be judged at the polls. Because in the end you can also govern Rome for five and a half years by having the majority but if at the end of the mandate the citizens send you home, without even making you get to the ballot, then it is appropriate to ask yourself a question. Not to launch proclamations from the pulpit, among other things with a double standard on candidacies and on the participatory process from below after having largely filled the lists of municipalities with their own “nominees”.

Which, incidentally, is all true. Apart from the many legal vicissitudes, the government of the Capital by Raggi it was very bad and it is one of the causes of the enormous loss of national electoral consensus of the Movement. The list of things not done or done wrong is very long.

For years no intervention has been made on the infrastructures (only to concentrate them all together in recent months, for reasons of electoral visibility), such as the streets, which still look like those of Beirut after a massive bombing, on the waste that has literally invaded Rome ending up also on New York Timeson public transport with a massive reduction in service especially in the southern quadrant of the capital (Eur, Torrino, Mostacciano).

