Raggi wants to go to the European Championships but Conte still stops them





In recent days there has been talk again about Virginia's possible candidacy Rays at the European elections but as soon as the name of the former mayor of Rome is mentioned, Giuseppe Conte's patellar reflex is triggered and he blocks her with the story of the Third Mandate which has already caused her to lose a seat in Parliament, relegating her to the role of simple opposition councillor.

And in fact the situation of Rays it is particular because it has to stay under Roberto Gualtieri while at a national level the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party are flirting and have also made a splash in Sardinia, albeit by very few votes.

And we cannot help but say “we said it in unsuspecting times” – namely last August – that Raggi aimed to get out of the cul-de-sac into which she had gotten herself after years of highly contested Roman regency with the citizens who relegated her – something that has never happened – to last place in the last municipal elections, making her pay for her terrible leadership of Rome.

Naturally, every other day, with alternating currents, depending on the Ponentino or not, the possibility re-emerges of a sensational secession that the new Joan of Arc could lead against the Franco-English armies of Schlein and Conte, together with their ally Alexander By Battista, but this is only a bogeyman because Dibba had the opportunity to emerge and sensationally lost it in the last political elections. Now he seems to be more concerned with his beloved Palestine – leading a harmless cultural association – than with the “glories of Rome” or Brussels.

Raggi, unlike Chiara Appendino, former mayor of Turin and now MP, was left literally with a handful of flies in her hand and her antipathy towards the undisputed leader of the Movement, Giuseppe Conte, certainly does not help her to get out of the corner .

After all, those who in the past have abandoned the old for the new have always failed, see the case of Gianfranco Fini and many others, not least Luigi himself. Di Maio.

Raggi knows very well that her political adventure ended when the Romans made it clear to her that they could no longer stand her administration. And to think that Beppe's crisis Cricket it could have been a golden opportunity for the front lines of the Five Star Movement to reach command but they all let themselves be fooled by that bold political filibuster named Giuseppe Conte.

The Five Star Movement ended up as a political and anthropological phenomenon. They crossed the political sky like a meteor and are now something different, which has nothing to do with the original motivations. PDL-L is now his stable ally, the wide, or rather very wide, camp would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

For this reason, after having stayed for a few days on theEverest of Power have sensationally tumbled to the ground.