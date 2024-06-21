M5s, the moves of Raggi-Di Battista directed by Beppe Grillo

The M5s it is increasingly divided internally after the heavy defeat in the elections Europeanthe Movement did not even reach the psychological threshold of 10% and this provoked the reaction of the founder Beppe Grillowho openly criticized the leader Giuseppe With you: “He took more votes Berlusconi dead that he lives”. A phrase, added to many others, which in fact created a split within the party. And it is in this context that they could return to the fore two pillars of the grillini. As reported by Repubblica, Alessandro By Battistaformer Five Star MP, organized a meeting demonstration in front of the Senate.

First, however, he will meet the former mayor of Rome Virginia Rays. The street event is scheduled for Friday of next week, on June 28. The location is also suggestive. On the edge of the Parliament: Piazza delle Cinque Lune. The container is “Take sides“, the association, for now only cultural, which Raggi also supports it. But behind this political move there would actually be much more, the objective, not too hidden, would be to take the Movement and oust Conte. Cricket pushes to entrust the party to the former mayor of Romehas been looking for a female leader for some time and given the recent rapprochement between the two, his chosen one could be the Rays.