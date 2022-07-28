“First the poor” was the pretext to impoverish institutions and public services.

As in that movie, “when everyone believed that the danger had passed… Shark Two!: The Federation will apply a more pichicatera “higher stage” of “republican” austerity, a variant of the vows of a mendicant order: the “ Franciscan poverty. We are heading towards a much faster scrapping of the “public service”, both with layoffs and job uncertainty for thousands of non-unionized State workers.

Days ago, for the first time in memory, the degraded international airport of the country’s capital interrupted landing and take-off operations due to a sad pothole!

And this week we learned that their two tracks are going to be closed alternately because they are going to be patched.

These types of problems, with austerity or abundance, here and in China, correspond to one of the items that are supposed to be budgeted: maintenance.

But money for the conservation of its facilities is what the regressive fourth transformation has been stealing from Benito Juárez.

From Political Animal is the report on the AICM, demonstrating that General Services is the area most affected by the cuts, because the aeronautical priority was to build the new civil airport in Santa Lucía.

This translated into a drastic decrease in the budget and interest in maintaining the capital’s airport in acceptable and safe conditions.

If in 2018 they assigned seven thousand 297 million pesos, in 2021 they reduced it to five thousand 93, that is, 30 percent less.

Maintenance, purchase of tools and insurance constitute the concept of the snubbed General Services.

It is inconceivable, incredible, inexplicable, but above all inexcusable, that the repair of a small peeling (at most one square meter and perhaps ten centimeters deep) of the coating of one of the only two runways was the cause of the closure of operations during ten hours.

Not that it was the only false “crater” (as a pilot with an incisive sense of humor ironized), in reality a simple pothole (on tracks that are almost four kilometers long).

Only that one has had to be repaired since the airport was inaugurated, more than 70 years ago?

Of course not. There was always efficient staff and the necessary resources to keep the tracks in acceptable and safe conditions for use.

When had there been a news about something so idiotic? Never (neither here nor in any other country).

Lack of maintenance is what affected the Metropolitan Deep Drainage System, to which major repairs were made in the capital government of Marcelo Ebrard.

The lack of maintenance had an impact (although Claudia Sheinbaum does not recognize it) in the collapse of the section of Line 12, and in the need to close Line One of the Metro for renovation (in this case due to the negligence and corruption of progressive administrations, from 1997 to date).

As with “republican austerity”, Franciscan poverty will multiply, not the loaves, but the number of poor…

