Provocative before even hitting the market, RAGE 2 was one of the notable titles of 2019 and, as we already told you in its analysis, it is a game that will not leave you indifferent. Either because of the dystopian world that it recreates, because of its frenetic pace, because of its particular sense of humor or, as it usually happens in most cases, due to the combination of multiple factors, It is very difficult to dedicate five minutes and it is not difficult for you to stop.

In the dystopia proposed by RAGE and RAGE 2After an asteroid has wiped out 80% of the world’s population (yes, that we have all wished for sometimes after 15 minutes on Twitter), an omnipresent and controlling entity called “The Authority” seeks to exercise all-embracing power. On the other side of the scale, a complete ecosystem of gangs that, predictably, are the plague of the roads and make traveling on them a most risky exercise.

And you, of course, are in the middle. As Walker, the last hunted ranger of the Wasteland who, having faced the tyranny of The Authority, has lost his home and been left for dead, forcing him to roam a vast and desolate territory, with the idealist and suicidal mission to do justice, simultaneously facing the new dictatorial power and the gangs, in an adventure of frantic action that will make you sweat the fat drop in many moments. That’s what Rage 2 proposes to you. Oh, did I mention there are mutants too?

RAGE 2 free at Epic Games

Like every week, Epic Games Store updates its offer of free games, and this time does this by offering RAGE 2 free for a week (until February 25). If you “buy” the game in these seven days, it will become your property forever, and it is not necessary to install it, you just have to carry out the purchase process, something that you can do both from the store client from Epic for Windows and MacOS, such as directly from their website.

In case you are wondering what equipment you need to play RAGE 2, here are the minimum and recommended:

Minimum requirements

64-bit Windows 7.

Core i5 3570 or AMD Fx 8350 CPU.

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280 graphics card.

50 GB of free space.

Recommended Requirements

64-bit Windows 7.

Core i7 4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU.

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

50 GB of free space.

An important aspect, yes, is that you will see that these requirements do not fully agree with those indicated by Bethesda, and that is that as we already told you in the analysis of RAGE 2, there are some errors in the equivalences both in the processors and in the graphics cards. These errors have been corrected and correct equivalences are shown in this list.

While the heavyweight among this week’s giveaways on Epic is RAGE 2, it’s not the only title you’ll be able to get for free. Also, for up to a week, you can do it with Absolute Drift Zen Edition, a simple but addictive skill game, in which you’ll have to control a car that moves at high speed through a minimalist world, putting your skill to the test with skidding on each curve of the track.

