Searches are underway on the Lao river, in the Laino Borgo area in Calabria, of a girl missing during a rafting session with friends: the young woman, whose name is Denise and is 18 years old, was there for a trip with a school of Polistena, in the province of Reggio Calabria.

About 40 boys in total, between 16 and 18 years old. Some of them had ventured into two rafts to navigate the river: one of the two boats capsized and four ended up in the water, but only three were saved. However, the student is missing from the appeal. The firefighters and the staff of the Alpine River Speleo Nucleus are concentrating their searches in the section below the well-known Italy viaduct of the Mediterranean motorway.

The other boys have all been secured in an inaccessible area and will be evacuated via a path. The carabinieri and the 118 air rescue service are also on site, ready to intervene in case of need.