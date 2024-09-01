Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After there were many demands since last season, for the necessity of selling the Brazilian winger Rafinha, in order to contribute to solving the financial crisis that “Barça” is going through, the situation has changed 180 degrees, since the start of the new season, in which the “Samba” star has become one of the best players on the team, and contributed strongly to the “Blaugrana” winning its first four matches in the Spanish League, which are: Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, and finally Valladolid, which Barcelona rained seven goals on its net.

Raphinha was the undisputed star of the match, scoring a hat-trick and making two assists, and was named “Man of the Match,” responding to all his critics who were calling for him to be sold and to benefit from the deal to solve the “salary cap” problem, given the large salary he has been receiving since arriving from Leeds United.

Barcelona failed during the summer transfer window to sign Spanish international Nico Williams from Bilbao, and were content with signing another Spaniard, Dani Olmo from Leipzig. Hansi Flick, the coach, felt that he no longer needed any further reinforcements in the attacking line, contenting himself with the existing players Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha, who has succeeded in developing his performance to the point that he can move in all attacking positions. He did not disappoint and shone in the first four league matches, revealing his true face as an impeccable striker and a natural scorer, whether he played as a winger or in the heart of the attack.

Rafinha was not exaggerating when he stated that the team no longer needs support, pointing out that the Valladolid match proved this to everyone, and that the team is giving its best, whether in matches or training.

Rafinha, who turns 28 on September 14, began his professional career at Avai in the 2015-2016 season, then moved to Portugal to play for Vitoria de Guimarães in the 2016-2017 season, then to Sporting Lisbon in 2018-2019, with whom he won the league and cup titles, then moved to Stade Rennais in France in 2019-2020, and then joined Leeds United in England in 2020-2022, who sold him to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, and with Barcelona he won the league and local super cups, and Rafinha joined the Brazilian national team in 2021.