PSG has returned to training today and has done so with a confirmed case of coronavirus. According to information from Le Parisien, Rafinha has had to abandon today’s training after testing positive for Covid. The former Barcelona player will be out on Wednesday in Pochettino’s debut on the bench against Saint-Étienne.

“After the tests and trials carried out this Sunday, a PSG player has been detected positive after having carried out the SARS-Cov-2 PCR test “, the Parisian team confirmed in a statement issued on Twitter. Rafinha has been placed in isolation immediately, following the guidelines of the LFP’s Covid protocol.

12

Rafinha has been one of the six players who has not trained with PSG on his return to training and has joined Neymar, Kimpembe, Paredes, Bernat, and Florenzi, the five injured, and that are practically confirmed casualties for the match against Saint-Étienne. It is the second time that PSG has detected cases of coronavirus in its squad, since the first was in September, and among which Neymar was found.