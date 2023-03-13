And Rafinha repeated what he did against Valencia when he scored the only goal last week, hitting the net in Bilbao with a powerful shot before the end of the first half, after a wonderful pass from midfielder Sergio Busquets to the Brazilian striker behind the defense..

And Barcelona escaped from a difficult confrontation in which the hosts were the best in long periods, as they hit the crossbar twice, and the goal of Iñaki Williams was canceled in the last minutes due to the presence of a controversial handball during the building of the attack..

Barcelona has 65 points, nine points behind Real, who will be required to win the Camp Nou summit next Sunday to preserve the glimmer of hope to retain the title, while Bilbao ranks ninth with 33 points.