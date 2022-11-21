Coach Tite did not give any clues about his basic choices, as Vinicius Junior has not yet secured a place in the starting line-up for the five-time world champion.

“We are an offensive team and having several players up front helps us because this is our identity,” Rafinha said at the press conference.

And Tite keeps secret whether he will push Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Rafinha, with Lucas Paqueta being able to play as a second or third man in midfield depending on the style of play.

Rafinha said, “With Vinicius, we will have a faster team that can exploit spaces, but Paqueta’s presence makes us more dangerous than deep.”