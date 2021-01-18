Rafid Vehicle Solutions announced the recording of 24,400 minor traffic accidents that were reported, as it planned and followed up on the tasks assigned to it, during the period from early September to the end of December 2020, and among those accidents, about 60% are related to not leaving a distance Enough.

The Director of Accident Management at Rafid Vehicle Solutions, Abdul Rahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, said: “There are a group of factors and causes that led to the occurrence of such accidents, the most prominent of which is 10% failure to adhere to the traffic line, 60% not leaving a sufficient distance, 10% returning without Attention, 10% neglect and lack of interest, and 10% for other reasons. ”

Al Shamsi advised the public to adhere to traffic instructions, guidelines and laws while driving, in a way that contributes to preserving their lives and the lives of others, and achieves traffic flow, and improves traffic safety at the state level in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

And every driver of a vehicle must contribute to reducing traffic accidents through his awareness, commitment and focus, and each of us can contribute to avoiding traffic accidents and reducing them. Our mission is to work hard to reduce traffic accidents. Reality and on the roads, except through awareness, commitment and adherence to all instructions, in order to preserve the lives and lives of the community members who go on the roads, and thus the availability of safe roads for all.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

