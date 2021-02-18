“Rafid”, the Group Healthcare Purchasing Corporation affiliated with the “Holding”, signed a new agreement with “G42 Healthcare”, with the aim of providing the latest services to supply cold stores to store the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Within the framework of the agreement, Rafid will oversee the logistical services, including managing, transporting and storing vaccine doses in the new warehouses, in line with the requirements and standards of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

The distribution center, which is supervised by “Rafid”, is a center dedicated to medicines to meet storage requirements at different temperatures, ranging from personal protective equipment and medical equipment, in conditions exceeding 20 degrees Celsius, to deep freezing capabilities, which reach (-90) Degrees Celsius, to basically meet the needs of vaccine storage and handling.

The CEO of Rafid, Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi, said that the agreement marks the beginning of major steps that strengthen the coalition and develop operational and logistical cooperation between the two companies, in order to secure management, transport and storage of “Covid-19” vaccines, in a manner that ensures timely delivery, through Use and apply high standard and efficient distribution systems soon.

He added, “Our partnership with (G42 Healthcare) in this core mission will benefit humanity all over the world.”

For his part, CEO of the “G42 Healthcare”, Ashish Kochi, said that this partnership strengthens the role of (G42), as a leading global company that leads efforts to combat the virus that has paralyzed the world, and allows to meet all the requirements of cold storage and logistical needs, with Ensure that vaccines are handled with utmost precision and compliance with internationally followed safety standards.

He added that the agreement represents a first step towards a long-term partnership with other members of the “coalition of hope”, and reflects the sharing of a common vision towards a world free from the “Covid-19” epidemic.

Rafid also announced that the company had signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports to launch the largest cold storage center for the storage and distribution of medical and health supplies in the UAE.

Under the strategic cooperation agreement, Abu Dhabi Ports will provide the latest warehouse management solutions for Rafid operations, as the fourth-party logistics service provider for Rafid Company, at the distribution center in Khalifa Industrial City, which is the largest and most technologically advanced in the country.

The partnership ensures that the stakeholders have seamless services, an integration that covers multiple business areas, and enables the provision of medicines, medical equipment and materials throughout the local and regional supply chain.





