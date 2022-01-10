The Joint Committee for Planning Minor Traffic Accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah, formed by the General Command of Sharjah Police and Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company, revealed that it had received reports of 596 minor traffic accidents during the New Year’s holiday period, from December 31 to January 2.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, the largest number of minor traffic accidents reported through the “Rafid” application and through the company’s phone call center was recorded, as 220 accidents were recorded in the streets of the Emirate of Sharjah, mostly due to lack of attention and not leaving enough distance.

Abdul Rahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, Director of Accidents Department and Roadside Assistance Services at Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company, a member of the Joint Committee, indicated that the speed of reporting minor traffic accidents contributes to enhancing the flow of traffic, and ensuring accurate and detailed reports on these accidents are provided to those responsible and those affected.

Al Shamsi stressed that drivers’ awareness of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations avoids them and others from the risks of accidents, wishing them health and safety, calling on all vehicle owners and drivers to take advantage of the advanced services provided by “Rafid”, whether through the phone call center, the smart application, or visiting the centers. the service.

The “Rafid” application provides many services, including roadside assistance for emergency situations, such as refueling, tire and battery replacement, and transporting vehicles stopped due to malfunctions to workshops, in addition to the “Auto Express” service, which is an integrated facility for repairing all types of vehicles. And the Auto Express Moving Service, which consists of a mobile workshop specialized in repair and maintenance, and provides essential and urgent basic services, such as replacing or repairing tires.



