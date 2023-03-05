Raffles | The lottery machine did not start during the live broadcast

Technical problems caused the lottery machine to not start as usual.

Saturday night the televised lottery draw did not go as planned. The lottery machine did not start due to technical problems, Veikkaus says in the press release.

After the transmission, the machine was made to work, and the right row was finally drawn “under the direction of the official supervisors of the Police Board”, the announcement says.

The right row for round 9/2023 is 2, 13, 27, 31, 34, 39, 40 and an additional number 4. The plus number was 15.