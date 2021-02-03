This Thursday, the Federal Court of Appeals will carry out the draw to designate the Surrogate for this year of the federal court number 11, which has been without a titular judge since the death of Claudio Bonadio, and that during 2020 and to date was covered by Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, the head of court number 8.

It’s about a strategic court, since from it arose many of the files that involve former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in corruption cases, who during 2021 it will have to face eight causes that have higher court confirmations.

From Bonadio’s office seven indictments against the current vice president came out; Among them, those decided in the Los Sauces case, by the memorandum of understanding with Iran signed for the attack on the AMIA, and in the case called “future dollar”, as well as the investigation known as the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

Clarion acceded to the resolution signed by the president of the Chamber, Martín Irurzun, in which it is stated that it “proceeds to the draw on Thursday, February 4, at 11 am, at the ticket table of this Court “. Who is designated as the new surrogate will begin in its functions next Friday 12. Until that day, Martínez de Giorgi will continue to lead.

Failure to cover federal court number 11.

The document also states that “the magistrates may demonstrate under the terms of Article 7 of Law 27,439 -which provides excuses to be included in the ballot box- prior to the designated draw until Wednesday, February 3, 2021 , without prejudice to the term established in said regulation “.

Bonadio died exactly one year ago, on February 4, after suffering an illness that deteriorated his state of health. Until the end, he worked on the files that resided in his courts, highlighting those involving Cristina Kirchner, who crossed him harshly on more than one occasion, and who also appeared in his office repeatedly, chen she was summoned to testify.

Look also

