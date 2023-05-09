Raffaello Follieri, the metal magnate who storms Rome

Raffaello Follieri, also known as “the king of rare metals” – this is how the magazine called it Forbes – he bet the Rome. The tycoon, who has set his sights on the yellow and red company.



Returning to metals, Follieri last year held 8% of world production (30 billion euros). All by means of the family businesses of which it belongs CEO, i.e. Follieri Capital Limited and the more recent Follieri Oil and Follieri Energy Group. Indeed, the 45-year-old entrepreneur has purchased 162 gas stations and three oil warehouses, investing not only in rare metals, but also in renewable energies, and tightening partnership with the Arab world.

Raffaello Follieri, the judicial troubles in the USA

Behind this glittering present, however, a more stormy past is hidden. The king of rare metals spent four and a half years in prison of Pennsylvania, after being sentenced in 2008 to serve his sentence for 14 counts, including conspiracy and money laundering. The sentence was imposed to serve the sentence of $2 million scam: the Apulian entrepreneur at the time allegedly posed as a Vatican financial advisor to convince several entrepreneurs (close to former US president Bill Clinton and then compensated with 3.6 million dollars) to invest large sums in non-existent businesses; sums that then “volatilized”.

