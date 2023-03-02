Raffaella Mennoia is the author of Men and women and one of the closest people to Maria DeFilippi. Over the years, a beautiful relationship was born between the two, not only professional but also friendship, so much so that Mennoia is now considered Maria’s right arm.

The 48-year-old also used to spend the holidays with the Costanzo family. At the time of Maurizio’s death, Raffaella was one of the people closest to Maria and her son Gabriele. She too was in the front row next to the two during the funeral.

A few hours after the funeral, Raffaella broke the silence and wrote a post on Instagram making a very specific request to her followers. “Hello everyone, I would like to thank everyone for the words of great affection these days. I won’t write anything about the many thoughts that chased each other. Everything and everything was written by everyone, as it should have been, and it was. Now we live. Thank you” – his words left on Instagram.

Raffaella was also very close to Maurizio and it is easy to imagine that his death affected her a lot too. Mediaset programming has also undergone changes after this tragic mourning. All programs produced by Fascino, the production company owned by Maria and Maurizio have been suspended. So they’re not airing these days.

At the moment it is not known when both Amici and Men and Women will be back on the air You’ve Got Mail. Some episodes were certainly recorded before Maurizio’s disappearance. Her next ones will obviously depend on Maria when she feels like returning to her usual professional life.

It won’t be easy but Maria proved to be a strong woman capable of overcoming even this terrible pain.