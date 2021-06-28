Temptation Isand is about to start again, the most beloved reality show of the summer of Canale 5 is ready to be broadcast. To confirm it is Raffaella Mennoia who recently returned to Rome after a few weeks in Sardinia.

Six couples also protagonists of this edition and all returned home, certainly not all as girlfriends. At least it seems so. Raffaella Mennoia explained the following about hers social channels, in particular with Instagram Stories he made it known:

I have been back in Rome for a couple of days already, we have just delivered the program. It was a particular edition, I’m very happy both for the cast and for how certain situations went, a little less for others, but it’s normal.

The woman then went on and gave a note of mystery to what happened in transmission. Explain:

“If I had to reflect on this edition, I would say that nothing is as it seems and that nothing is truer than what it seems. Then I would say that sometimes the only solution is to be together and in other cases that the only solution is not to be together and that sometimes love makes incredible turns and then comes back “.

The author of Maria De Filippi’s programs then concluded, explaining: “Well, I said everything and as usual I didn’t say anything, but this too is an art“.

At the moment no certain spoilers, only on the pages of Novella 2000 some anticipation came out. On the weekly you can to read: