Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the author of the format, Raffaella Mennoia has released a few statements regarding the program. Let’s find out all the details together.

Raffaella Mennoia is a celebrity television writer and great friend of Maria De Filippi. For many years, the woman has managed one of the most loved television programs by the Italian public, Men and women. On the occasion of a long interview released to “Corriere Della Sera”, the television personality let himself go to some confessions regarding the program hosted by Maria DeFilippi.

In detail, at request if the program was trashy the woman gave this answer:

I don’t think we do trashy and I don’t think trashy is a negative word anyway. I think trash is in the eye of the beholder, of those who approach it with a snotty nose. Because the program is a bit like a photograph of what used to happen in the squares, of people who met and maybe fell in love. Today we are this square. And at home they identify with the stories we broadcast. People thank us for the company we give them. They believe what they see, and it’s a deal between us and them.

Later, the conversation turned to another subjector on thespecial friendship with Maria De Filippi. These were hers words:

There has been a friendship with Maria for many years, she is the person who, together with Alberto Silvestri, taught me everything about my work. You are a very demanding person but respect the work of others. With us, in Fascino, there is meritocracy. You lead the way if you work and are committed. There is a lot of my work in my book. I’m talking about couples who participated in the program, their stories.

So, between parades of the over, new reporters and competitors Men and women gets big success season after season. Although many years have passed since its debut, the program hosted by Maria De Filippi reaches achievements increasingly important.