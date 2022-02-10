Soleil Rises is not new to the television audience, the woman has in fact participated first in Men and Women and then in the Island of the Famous.

But it is the program of Maria De Filippi who made the Italian-American debut on television to woo Luca Onestini.

The author of Maria De Filippi’s dating show told of the audition that the woman did at the time of Men and Women and it just stayed in her mind:

I will have done thousands of auditions to Men and Women but I remember his well. I have met a few with her determination, I immediately understood that I was dealing with a girl who had made an investment in herself.

And I don’t remember her as a shy girl at all:

I thought instantly: poor tronista, this one will cook it instantly. Once she took Luca for a session of kundalini yoga. The positions were so tight they would have embarrassed anyone.

Raffaella Mennoia then told what she thinks of her participation in the Big Brother VIP:

You at GF Vip? Many things can be said about it. Let’s say that Soleil likes the role of the bad one, but if you are filmed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, sooner or later what you really are comes out. Then she is in the center of this threesome with Alex and Delia.