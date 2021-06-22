It will be back on the air on June 30th Temptation Island, the Canale 5 program is back after so many fans have been waiting. These days, the filming of the reality show in Sardinia is being completed, but something went wrong and it was to tell it just Raffaella Mennoia.

The author of Maria De Filippi is in Sardinia and explained that, in the night, a natural disaster has jeopardized the recordings of the program, but also the safety of the competitors. It’s at FanPage has explained:

This night in Sardinia we had a “wonderful” whirlwind. We had to hold on to the trees so as not to fly. […] There is a terrible time this year.

The tornado was uglier than expected, so much so that even the competitors risked getting hurt, but luckily everything went the right way:

We were all going to fly away, but we’re fine! […] It happened on a bonfire night, there was this sudden whirlwind and a couple of searchlights flew. Luckily we recovered them, so nothing serious.

Also this year Raffaella Mennoia told the details of the recording and the format, explaining that sometimes the needs of the children are put in the background:

“Timetables do not exist, those who participate in the program have no idea what the times are, we are the ones who mark them according to their needs. In addition, many things happen at night, so we are very awake, we sleep little. They recover in the morning, we a little less!“