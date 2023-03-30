In these days Raffaella Mennoia, television author, gave a long interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’. Here Maria De Filippi’s friend let herself go to the revelation of some background regarding the presenter the death of Maurizio Costanzo. In detail, Raffaella Mennoia recounted the dark days experienced by the presenter after the mourning that struck her.

Raffaella Mennoia, in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, revealed some background regarding the disappearance of the great Maurice Costanzo. In detail, the television author let himself go to some confessions on Maria DeFilippi which have not gone unnoticed. These were his words about the day of the TV giant’s funeral:

I didn’t quite understand what was happening in those days, nothing was decided beforehand, it was simply going along with events, all very spontaneous. There was no reasoning whatsoever. Besides me there were many people in our group, we all gathered around her. We put ourselves at the service of what was happening, not as people who work there but as people who feel affection. If you love someone, stay close to them.

Raffaella Mennoia and her friendship with Maria De Filippi: a bond that has lasted for years

Subsequently Raffaella Mennoia could not help but talk about her special relationship with Maria De Filippi. Theirs is a bond that has lasted for many years and is characterized by mutual affection and esteem. Regarding that, the television writer revealed: