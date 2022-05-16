For family members of Raffaella Maietta, who died hit by a train in the province of Caserta, it would not be a matter of suicide, as instead the investigators hypothesize. The husband and the two sons they claim that she did not take her own lifebut it may just have been a bad accident, which took the woman away from the affection of her loved ones.

Raffaella Maietta she is the 55-year-old woman who died last May 5 in the Marcianise railway station, after being hit by a train. The teacher leaves behind a husband and two children who absolutely do not believe in the suicide hypothesis.

The relatives of the 55-year-old woman were also listened to by the investigators of the Prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. It is necessary to understand if it was a suicide, an accident or if there could also be something else behind the death of the teacher from Marcianise.

Investigations go on to reconstruct the last days of the woman’s life and to understand which people she was dating and who she heard shortly before she died. Someone could having instigated her to commit suicide? Or having dropped her as a result of an argument voluntarily or involuntarily?

Luigi Di Fuccia, the woman’s husband, who works as a construction worker in a company operating in the Caserta area, has always denied that the woman may have decided to commit suicide. The victim’s relatives are assisted in these delicate phases by the lawyers Raffaele and Gaetano Crisileo.

Raffaella Maietta died hit by a train: the investigators are not investigating only for the hypothesis of suicide

While the prosecutor continues to investigate the woman’s case, listening to all the people close to her, the possibility of exhuming the body is also speculated. The aim is to be able to perform a post-mortem examination and toxicology tests which could help to better understand what happened.

It is investigated across the board even if the victim’s family members almost completely exclude the possibility that it is a suicide.