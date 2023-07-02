The story of some acquaintances on what happened to Raffaella De Luca a few days before her death: she was 29 years old

The Castrovillari prosecutor’s office itself has decided to launch an investigation into the sudden death of the young mother Raffaella DeLuca, only 29 years old. They also decided to order an autopsy on the body, to understand the exact cause that led to his death.

There are so many people shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss. However, some acquaintances have tale something that could help in the investigations.

The events took place on the morning of Friday 30 June. Precisely in the house that the girl shared with her husband, also a policeman, and her little daughter, a Myrtle Crosiaa municipality located in the province of Crotone.

It is not yet clear what happened, but when the young woman was found, it was already too much late. The doctors who intervened for her could not do anything but ascertain her own death.

The police and the coroner also attended the scene. From what emerged the probable cause behind his death could be a heart attackbut it will only be the additional ones investigations to shed light on what happened.

The story of acquaintances on the death of Raffaella De Luca

The Carabinieri of the local station immediately started all the investigations of the case. However, now they will have to figure out if the story provided by some acquaintances is it true or not.

These people very close to the girl said that she had gone to the hospital Rossanofor some illnesses. The doctors after having subjected her to routine treatment, suffered it postponed At home.

The agents who are handling the case are now trying to understand if it is true that the 29-year-old who worked as a policeman did an entrance in the hospital. Furthermore, they want to understand if his death could have been possible avoid.

Raffaella was the mother of a girl of just 7 months and she was married for just a month. In fact, on social networks, you can also see the video of the guard of honor on her wedding day.