Raffaella Fico: “Balotelli? We tried again to be together, but we realized the best thing is to be parents of Pia”

Raffaella Fico talks about Mario Balotelli during an interview with Verissimo on Canale 5: “Today we have a beautiful relationship, he is like a brother to me, we tell each other everything. If he argues with his girlfriend, he calls me. We tried again to be together, the last time was some time ago but we understood that there can’t be a future together. We realized that being parents to Pia is the best thing. Who has tried it the most? Both but we have no hard feelings. I don’t see him as my partner today or in the future, there are too many incompatibilities. When you are so disappointed there is no more love. There is affection, there is good. But I don’t see Mario as my partner”, the words of the showgirl.

Raffaella Fico single: the greatest love is for my daughter

Raffaella Fico is single and is fine like this: “There is no one but I am super serene, calm, the greatest love is for my daughter. I don’t know if over time I’ve become too demanding or if I really can’t find a soul mate. I am looking for a person who will give me something more, who supports me, who does not try to drown me “, his words to Verissimo.

Raffaella Fico: “Balotelli greatest love of my life”

“After Mario I fell in love other times, I believe in love even if Mario was the greatest love of my life, I was very young, it was a different kind of love, over the years we grow, mature, look for something more solid. Today I have different needs, I’m a mother, I have a little girl. But it looks great on its own, I’ve found peace of mind with myself,” she explained Raffaella Fico to the magazine on Canale 5 hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

