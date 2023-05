“There will be striptease”: Raffaella Fico reassures on Rtl102.5

He had promised it striptease after winning the Scudetto. But 24 hours before the celebrations, Raffaella Fico she hasn’t undressed yet. Angry Socials. Contacted by Francesco Fredella and Francesco Taranto, su Rtl102.5, she said: “Don’t worry, as a good Neapolitan I keep my promises. There will be striptease. Very early”.

