After Raffaella Carrà’s death, everyone is wondering who her artistic heritage will go to

Without any shadow of a doubt Raffaella Carrà she was one of the most loved and esteemed artists in the world of Italian music. Her well-known style icon passed away on July 5, 2021 and many are wondering who will be the heiress of her artistic heritage. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

It was July 5, 2021 when the world of Italian music suffered a serious blow mourning. In fact, that day Raffaella Carrà passed away, who was a example very important for numerous generations thanks to his incredible talent. In addition to her talent, to distinguish her was her iconic blond bob and her ballets that still entertain many people today.

It goes without saying that Carrà’s death shocked all of her family fan who have always wondered who could be that person worthy of taking his place in television. Over the last period, the first name of another talent that could become his successor.

We are talking about Elodies which made its debut in the world of Italian television thanks to its participation to Friends by Maria De Filippi. Even if she did not achieve victory at the well-known talent show, Elodie immediately won the hearts of Italians. In fact, her gorgeous voice and her unique sensuality have made her a real one Queen of the stage.

Raffaella Carrà: career

Raffaela Carrà was born in Bologna in 1943. The woman made her debut in the world of television as an actress, dancer, singer and showgirl. Since the 60s, her incredible talent has also made her popular in Spain where she became the protagonist of numerous artistic experiences. As for his love life, Carrà was never married and had no children. However, we can remember two very important love stories: her first relationship with Gianni Boncompagni while the second with Sergio Japino.