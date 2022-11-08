Disney + announces original production ‘Raffa’, the first docu-series dedicated to Raffaella Carrà, which will trace the extraordinary life of one of the icons of pop culture around the world. Raffa, whose filming has started in these days, will unfold in three episodes of one hour each and will be available worldwide on Disney +. The docuserie, produced by Fremantle, it will be directed by Daniele Luchetti and written by Cristiana Farina with Barbara Boncompagni.

Who is Raffaella Carrà? Who is hiding behind the image of the most famous and beloved Italian star abroad, behind 60 million records sold, television hits, films and international tours? Symbol of freedom and equality between the sexes in the 70s, queen of public TV in the 80s and Lgbtq + icon in the 90s, Raffaella is a myth that overcomes all cultural and generational barriers and that audiences all over the world have loved for over 50 years.

Yet, Raffaella is a mystery to which no one has the key. Reserved by nature and very jealous of her being deprived of her, Raffaella is a woman who has struggled to establish herself in a world of men, but also a woman whom she has loved and suffered. The docuseries will retrace the artist’s public and private life, starting from his childhood in Romagna marked by the abandonment of his father, up to the ‘cover’ flirtation with Frank Sinatra, his two great loves, the regret for a missed motherhood, many triumphs and some failures, crises and rebirths.

“I am proud to be able to announce this new Italian production dedicated to an icon like Raffaella Carrà and it is a pleasure to be able to realize it thanks to the collaboration with Fremantle”, said Daniel Frigo, Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company Italia. “Italian productions represent for Disney + a wealth and an opportunity to explore and bring the public even more exclusively to characters and stories that have been part of the culture of the country”.

“Like any innovator, Raffaella Carrà has inspired millions of people, in Italy, Spain and around the world. Telling special stories like hers is our daily life in Fremantle. Doing it in collaboration with Disney + makes us particularly proud,” said Andrea Scrosati , Fremantle Group Coo and Ceo Continental Europe. ‘Raffa’ is produced by Gabriele Immirzi and Alessandro De Rita for Fremantle Italy in collaboration with Fremantle Spain Directed by Daniele Luchetti Written by Cristiana Farina with Barbara Boncompagni, Salvo Guercio and Carlo Altinier.

In the EMEA area alone, Disney’s International Content and Operations team plans to produce 60 local productions by 2024, continuing to collaborate with world-class creators and top-notch producers, as part of the Company’s commitment to design, develop and manufacture high quality original productions all over the world.