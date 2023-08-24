The Rhythmic World Championships in Valencia (Spa) immediately under the sign of Sofia Raffaeli. The blue starts with a silver in the circle (35,250 points): the Marches is preceded by the German Darja Varfolomeev, gold with 35,750, while the bronze (34,050) goes to the Hungarian Fanni Pigniczki. Sofia goes down one step compared to the 2022 World Cup when she was gold in the hoop, but her 2nd place is the second silver in Azzurri history, after Milena Baldassarri’s in 2018 on the ribbon (from today on the hunt for Olympic qualification). The hoop exercise on the notes of “Il Mondo”, saw the blue enter the final with the third score, surpassed by Varfolomeev albeit amidst the disapproval of the public. At the ball, Sofia with 35.200 is still behind the German (35.800, with bronze for the Bulgarian Nikolova, 35.200). For her eighth and ninth personal medal: “I’m satisfied, for me 2 silvers are worth 2 golds”.