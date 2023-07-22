Sofia enchants the Forum and gets her hands on the World Cup: “I’m very happy, now the World Cup”. Butterflies on the platform tonight for first place all around. Apparatus finals Sunday at 2 pm on La7

Sofia Raffaeli, all-around World champion, finished in second place in the individual general competition in the World Cup stage at the Assago Forum with a total score of 136.700. She is in the lead after the first two tests of hoop (35.600) and ball (35.000), today after those of clubs (34.100) and ribbon (32.000) she was overtaken in the lead by the German Darja Varfolomeev (137.200). Third step of the podium for Stiliana Nikolova (135.050). As for the other blues, Milena Baldassarri closes in 13th place (121,850), in 31st Viola Sella (113,050).

Atomic ant — The Atomic Ant was very happy, a nickname he earned with his successes: “Competing at home is always wonderful – he said -. The Milan public cheered, pushed, supported us and for us who are on the platform it is always very important”. The Olympic pace is already around his neck, but before Thinking of Paris there is the World Cup in Valencia in just over a month: “I’m defending the title, I’ll try to give my best before starting to work on the new exercises for the Olympics”. And this time there will also be Russian and Belarusian athletes, absent last year due to the ban due to the war and now readmitted. See also F1 | Leclerc: "We didn't expect to be so close to Red Bull"

Butterflies — In the evening, the Butterflies also return to the platform, who yesterday enchanted to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “They don’t care about us”, obtaining a score of 36,650 and the provisional top of the standings, as well as passes for the specialty finals (which are not part of the Olympic programme). The Butterflies were very good at holding off rivals Israel, currently second with 35,900 points, and Bulgaria, third with 35,850 at half-time. Now the second part of qualifying, which will see the teams involved in the exercise with 3 ribbons and 2 balls. The specialty finals will be broadcast live on La7 from 2pm.

July 22nd – 7.55pm

