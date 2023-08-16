On 4 August Raffaele Bianco was involved in a serious accident, following which he was hospitalized in Pozzuoli

Unfortunately, the fight ended with the most tragic of epilogues Raffaele Bianco. The boy, a 28-year-old pizza maker from the province of Naples, was involved in a serious accident on 4 August and fought in the hospital for 10 days with all his strength. On the morning of August 14, his heart stopped beating forever.

Another victim of the sadly more and more numerous road accidents. A list, that of the deceased from accidents that occurred in Italy, which continues inexorably to lengthen.

In this particular case there was the hope that the loss of a life could be avoided. A hope that lasted for 10 days, until unfortunately the tragic epilogue.

The crash took place on August 4th. Raffaele was aboard his big scooter and was traveling along Corso Italia a Mugnano, a small town in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples. Suddenly the head-on crash into a car coming in the opposite direction.

Apparently the 28-year-old he was not wearing a helmet and the impact first with the car and then with the ground was extremely violent.

The intervention of the rescuers on the spot was immediate and Bianco was transported to the neighbour hospital Santa Maria delle Grazie in Pozzuoli.

There the doctors stabilized him as best they could and in the following days also subjected him to a delicate one surgery.

The pain for the death of Raffaele Bianco

For days many hoped that Raffaele Bianco’s conditions could improve but, as mentioned, on the morning of August 14 the boy was deceased.

Everyone in Calvizzano knew and respected Raffaele, who ran a pizzeria. James Pirozzithe mayor, on behalf of himself, of the administration and of citizenship, expressed his own condolences on social media: