Recently, more exactly last April 21stwas found on lifeless body of one of the last giant softshell turtles in the Yangtze (Rafetus swinhoei); the animal’s body was found at Đồng Mô Lake in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, according to Vietnamese media reports.

In the news, we focused mainly on reporting that this she was the last female of the specieswhich would cause the extinction of the much loved species.

The deceased Rafetus swinhoei measured about 1.56 meters long (5 feet 1 inch) and weighed 93 kilograms (57 pounds), according to VnExpress. Now that this particular individual, famous for the shape of his nose (in fact it resembles that of a pig), is dead, the total population of the species is now reduced to just three malesof which two live in China And another in Hanoi’s Xuân Khanh Lake.

‘Cause of death is yet to be confirmed’

he told VnExpress Phung Huy Vinh, head of economic department of Son Tay Townwhile instead the head of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation, confirmed the effective death of the specimen of Rafetus swinhoei, explaining precisely that the individual was the last remaining female.

“He’s the same individual we’ve been monitoring for the last few years. It’s a real coup.”

he told TIME Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservationadding later:

“She was a large female who obviously has a large reproductive capacity. She could potentially lay a hundred eggs or more a year”.

What has been done over the years to safeguard the Rafetus swinhoei?

In 2019, it was reported that the world’s last known Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei) died after a failed attempt at artificial insemination in ChinaHowever, reports later surfaced that a female was living across the border in Vietnam, raising hopes for the animal’s future.

Unfortunately those dreams would seem to have gone up in smoke, and the hope of seeing the now disappointed species continue, at least for now, this because it is still possible that other individualsboth male and female, of the elusive species may still be out therebut there is no certainty, having never been found by man.

The Yangtze giant softshell turtles, also known as turtles Hoàn Kiếm And Swinhoe softshell turtles, they are the largest freshwater turtle species on Earthand these once thrived throughout northern Vietnam and southern China, but since they have had to succumb to overhunting and habitat loss.

The unusual turtle has huge cultural significance in Vietnam, and although there is some debate, the Yangtze giant softshell turtles are believed to have been the inspiration behind the legend of Kim Quy, a mythical golden turtle god who appears in several Vietnamese legends.

Among the legends there would also be that according to which the figure of Kim Quy often appears at frequent intervals in Vietnamese history to help ward off foreign enemies who invade the land, however there is certainly that given his close ties to history of Vietnam, the loss of this individual of Rafetus swinhoei it is undoubtedly felt throughout the country.

