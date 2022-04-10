The Cali coach, Rafael Dudamel, was beaten by the tie against Junior, 1-1, on date 15 of the League that cost him the elimination from the League, since the mathematical accounts no longer give him to go to the home runs.

At a press conference, the technician admitted his error in the variants. Now the club is focused on moving forward in the Copa Libertadores.

Words of Dudamel

Analysis and changes: “When the changes get the result, it ends up being a good decision, and when they don’t, it is marked as a mistake. It was early to put together the 5-4-1, I can say without problem that I rushed, I was wrong, but the circumstances with some players They took me to that option of strengthening the defense. The victory is slipping away with two minutes to go. It only served us to win but for not doing it I will not stop giving credit to the effort. I also had to project what is to come”.

Eliminated: “Teo comes out, Ortega enters and makes a pass. Lucumí had bursts. Robles’ good game, Franco’s. It would have been more valuable if we took the win. Until the 25th minute of the second half we did everything necessary, even missing a penalty. We are going to win and we leave with the bitterness of having the possibility of qualifying sentenced”.

Difficulties: “The most difficult thing was to overcome the physical demand due to the wear and tear of the Copa Libertadores. Tactically, the team behaved well. The second half changed with the modifications, thinking about Wednesday.”

fans: “If anyone felt offended, I apologize. They suffer in the stands, we on the bench, we want to win. We have proven to be a great team. The fan was hot, so was I. I told him, I have a game on Wednesday. The fan knows how much he I respect and love him.”

Young: “Seven homegrown players… it’s the way they can mature. That I can have the beautiful problem of choosing 18 or 23 soccer players who are at a high level. Those details remain above the bitterness.”

