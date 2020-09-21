Ladakh: Jets Rafale, the most powerful fighter in the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet, can be seen patrolling the Combat Air in the skies of Leh-Ladakh amidst the escalation from China on the LAC. Let me tell you that since the last four months, that is, since the confrontation with China on the LAC in East Ladakh has started, the combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force have been combating the airspace close to the LAC. And now a name has been added to it – that of Rafael.

Leh can be seen clearly in the skies of Ladakh while patrolling Rafale fighter aircraft Combat Air. That is, along with Sukhoi, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Tejas, Rafale fighter aircraft have also been engaged in monitoring the China border. A senior officer of the Air Force told ABP News that they have been continuously combating the LACETs since Rafale fighter aircraft operationally were ready after coming to India from France. Indian Air Force fighter jets are patrolling air combat day and night on LACs adjacent to China.

During the induction-ceremonies in Ambala on 10 September, Air Chief Marshal R KS Bhadauria also confirmed that the Rafale fighter aircraft are fully prepared and conform themselves to the current perspective (dispute with China) Is making

The Air Force chief had also told that since coming to India, Rafael has been training with other fighter jets of India and is also practicing vapen firing.

India had signed 36 Rafale fighter jets with France. Five of these jets have reached India and become part of the Air Force’s Golden Arrow Squadron at Ambala. Five aircraft will arrive in India next month i.e. in October.

China has done heavy deployment

Rafale aircraft have been deployed in Ladakh at a time when there are frequent reports that China is upgrading its airbase adjoining East Ladakh and increasing the number of fighter jets. According to the information, China is also in Ladakh and Himachal. Flying its fighter jets and helicopters on the air space of India adjoining the state.

Recently, China has converted the Nagri-Gunsa Airport of Tibet adjacent to the LAC into an airbase. Chinese fighter jets can be seen in large numbers there.

China’s Western Theater Command oversees the entire India border. Actually, it is a joint command in which the Army (PLA-Ground Forces) and the Air Force i.e. PLA-Airforce work together.

Adjacent to India are the main airbases of China, Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, Nagri-Gunsa, Kasagar, Ningchi, Shanan etc. China’s J-20, J11 and Sukhoi are stationed here. China has about 3,000 fighter jets while India has two thousand fighter aircraft.

Due to Rafale’s deployment to Ladakh, China has deployed its Central Theaters Command bomber H-6 and Y-20 military transport aircraft along the border with India. This is a big development because the western theater command is responsible for the border with India. That is, a single theater command from China does not appear to be fully capable to compete with the Indian Air Force. That is why the help of another command has to be taken. China’s Western Theater Command already has about 150 fighter jets and helicopters deployed along the Indian border.

Rafael will fly female fighter pilot

The Central Theater Command of China protects the people around Beijing. While the Western Theater Command watches the 3488 km long LAC adjacent to India. Meanwhile, there is news that soon a female pilot can fly Rafale fighter aircraft. At present, there are ten women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. One of these women pilots will be posted at the Golden Squadron in Ambala.

