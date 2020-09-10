Pointing clearly to China over the tense situation on the border in eastern Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Rafael is a strong message to those eyeing India’s sovereignty. He said that the induction of 5 Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force is a ‘big and strong’ message for those who are eyeing India’s sovereignty. All five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in a glittering ceremony held at Ambala Air Force Base on Thursday.Rafale fighter jets joining the Air Force are strengthening India’s air power capability at a time when the country is embroiled in a border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh. Several other officials attended the ceremony, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parley, Chief of Defense Chairman Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal R KS Bhadauria. These aircraft were inducted into the Indian Air Force after Sarva Dharma Puja, the video of which was shared by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the function, Defense Minister Singh said, “The induction of Rafale aircraft into the Air Force is a strong message for the whole world, especially those who are eyeing India’s sovereignty.” Considering the environment around the Indian border, Rafale aircraft joining the Indian Air Force is important. He said that national security is a major priority of India and he is determined to preserve his territory.

French Defense Minister met NSA Doval, said – India will create super power in the region with Rafael

Singh’s strong message to the neighboring country, Foreign Minister S.K. The meeting comes hours before a possible meeting between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The meeting will be on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. This much awaited conversation is taking place in the backdrop of increasing tension in eastern Ladakh. Tensions have increased after the armies of the two countries face renewed confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Defense Minister said that India’s responsibility is not limited to its territorial border and it is committed to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. Both these areas are those where China is increasing its military aggression. The defense minister made a clear reference to the increasing tension in eastern Ladakh and said, “This kind of inclusion (including Rafale) is very important for the environment that has been building on our borders in recent times.”

Rafael Kaal of enemies joined the Air Force along with Sarva Dharma Puja

Singh also praised the Indian Air Force for taking swift action during the ‘recent unfortunate incident’ near LAC. He said, “The speed with which the Air Force deploys arms at forward posts increases confidence.” Without going into details in this regard, Singh said, ‘I would like to congratulate the IAF for taking prompt action near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the recent unfortunate incident. It shows your commitment. ‘ He said, “While the situation on our border draws our attention, we should also not ignore the threat of terrorism.”

5 Rafale to be a part of IAF, Rajnath explained to China in gestures – Do not mess!

On this occasion, Air Chief Marshal R. K. s. Bhadauria said that given the security scenario, this could not have been an appropriate time to induct Rafale aircraft into the fleet. The Defense Minister said that India is increasing its military power in search of peace. He said, ‘Our motive behind strengthening our defense power has always been driven by maintaining an atmosphere of peace. Our country is committed to not taking any step that can disturb peace anywhere. We expect the same from our neighbors and the rest of the world. ‘

Describing the induction of Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force as a historic moment, Singh said that it also reflects the ‘deep ties’ between India and France. Singh said, “The inclusion of Rafale in the Indian Air Force fleet reflects the close ties between India and France.” India and France have long been economic, cultural and strategic partners. Our belief in a strong democracy and the desire for peace throughout the world are the basis of our mutual relations. ‘