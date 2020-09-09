Highlights: Rafale fighter jet to be formally inducted into the Air Force in Ambala tomorrow

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defense Minister Florence Parley will also attend the ceremony.

India may get 4-5 more Rafale jets by October

new Delhi

There will be a formal ceremony of induction of Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase of Indian Airforce tomorrow. France Defense Minister Florence Parley is also coming to join. The ceremony will be held in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Airforce Chief RKS Bhadauria. Under the agreement with France, the first consignment of Rafale fighter jet reached Ambala airbase in July which included 5 Rafale. The French defense minister will be accompanied by some representatives from the defense manufacturing industry.



All religion will be worshiped

Rafael’s Induction Ceremony in Ambala will have a traditional Sarva Dharma Puja, along with the Rafale fighter jet, an indigenous Tejas aircraft will also have an air display. The Sarang aerobatic team will also perform. After which Rafael will be given the traditional water canon solution. After the induction ceremony, there will be a bilateral meeting between the delegation of India and France.



36 Rafale to meet in next two years

In the next two years, all the 36 Rafale airforce will be merged and this will create two fighter squadrons of the Airforce. The first squadron will be in the western sector ie Ambala and the second squadron will be in Hashimara in West Bengal to deal with the threats posed on the China border. In 2016, there was a deal to buy 36 Rafale through the Government to Government Agreement, there was a lot of political controversy about it. The first batch of Rafale reached Ambala Air Force Base on 29 July. These include three single-seater and two twin-seater jets. The Ambala airbase also houses Jaguar and MiG-21 fighter jets. The second batch of Rafale is expected to arrive by October. It can have three to four fighter jets.



Part of 17th squadron

Rafael Fighter will be part of the 17th squadron of Jet Airforce. This squadron is named the Golden Arrow Squadron. The 17th Squadron was commanded by former Air Force Chief BS Dhanova during the Kargil War. This squadron was formed in 1951 and then operated from Bathinda Airbase. When the MiG-21 fighter jet began to phase out, it was disbanded in 2016 when it will now belong to Squadron Rafael.

30 fighter jets and 6 trainer jets

In Rafale being taken from France, 13 changes will be made according to the need and circumstances of India, when all the deliveries are made in 2022, after which all these changes will be integrated into it. Of the 36 Rafale that India will get, 30 are fighter jets and 6 are trainer jets. The trainer jets are of two seats and they also have all the features that the fighter jet has.