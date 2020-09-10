Featuring Ambala’s sky As soon as the flypast started, Rafale fighter aircraft started doing tricks in the air. The five aircraft are sending a clear message to China and Pakistan by doing different types of maneuvers that it is very difficult to avoid its blows.

It will be expensive to mess with Rafael Rafael has been modified to suit India’s needs. Rafale has a range of 3,700 km, it can carry four missiles with it. Rafale has a length of 15.30 meters and a height of 5.30 meters. Rafale’s wingspan is only 10.90 meters, making it an ideal aircraft for flying in hilly areas. The aircraft is small because of its ease of maneuvering.

Rafale will be heavy on China’s J-20! Compared to the Indian Rafale, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 are fighter aircraft. But both of them are slightly less than Rafael. The Chinese J-20’s main role is of a steel fighter, while Rafael can be used for many purposes. The basic range of J-20 is 1,200 km which can be extended up to 2,700 km. J-20s range in length from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. Its height is between 4.45 m and wingspan 12.88-13.50 m, ie it is much bigger than Rafael. China has added PF-15 missiles to Pakistan’s JF-17, but it is still weaker than Rafale.

Rafale fighter jet is now part of the Indian Air Force. Rafael was formally inducted into the IAF at the induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ pilots showed jauhar in front of French Defense Minister Florence Parle. On seeing the Rafale fighter jets maneuvering easily over the skies of Ambala, the beats of China and Pakistan must have intensified. The increase in the strength of the Indian Air Force due to the arrival of Rafale has caused sleep of both the neighboring countries. Let us understand why Rafael has given tension to China and Pakistan.