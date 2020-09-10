Featuring Ambala’s sky
As soon as the flypast started, Rafale fighter aircraft started doing tricks in the air. The five aircraft are sending a clear message to China and Pakistan by doing different types of maneuvers that it is very difficult to avoid its blows.
Rafael can also fly at low speed
When Rafael was given the Water Cannon Salute
It will be expensive to mess with Rafael
Rafael has been modified to suit India’s needs. Rafale has a range of 3,700 km, it can carry four missiles with it. Rafale has a length of 15.30 meters and a height of 5.30 meters. Rafale’s wingspan is only 10.90 meters, making it an ideal aircraft for flying in hilly areas. The aircraft is small because of its ease of maneuvering.
Rafale will be heavy on China’s J-20!
Compared to the Indian Rafale, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 are fighter aircraft. But both of them are slightly less than Rafael. The Chinese J-20’s main role is of a steel fighter, while Rafael can be used for many purposes. The basic range of J-20 is 1,200 km which can be extended up to 2,700 km. J-20s range in length from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. Its height is between 4.45 m and wingspan 12.88-13.50 m, ie it is much bigger than Rafael. China has added PF-15 missiles to Pakistan’s JF-17, but it is still weaker than Rafale.
How much will the strength of IAF increase with Rafale?
These 4 weapons of Rafale, Pakistan-China will be battered
“Rafael to change game in war with China”
The Golden Saga of the ‘Golden Arrow’ Squadron who flew Rafale
