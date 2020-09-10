Highlights: Today, Rafale will be included in the Indian Air Force

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present in the program at Ambala Air Force Station

The first batch of 5 Rafale jets reached India on 29 July

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Air Force at Ambala airbase on Thursday amid growing tension over the border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh. The program will be attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parley, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Describing the program as a very important milestone in the force’s history, an Air Force spokesman said, “The Rafale aircraft will be formally unveiled during the program. Traditional ‘Sarvadharma Pooja’ will be performed and Rafael and Tejas planes will perform aerial tricks.

Giving information about Rafale’s induction into the Air Force, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “The Rafale aircraft will be officially inducted into the Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Force Station at 10 am tomorrow (Thursday).” The aircraft will be part of the 17th Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’. Rafale jet is India’s largest fighter jets purchase in last 2 decades.

Rafale aircraft are manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation. Air Force spokesman Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said that they would be given a traditional salute with water cannons before the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the force’s 17th squadron. On 29 July, five Rafale aircraft were brought to India under the first shipment. About four years ago, India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale aircraft from France for Rs 59,000 crore.

In the next two years, all the 36 Rafale airforce will get and this will create two fighter squadrons of the Airforce. The first squadron will be in the western sector ie Ambala and the second squadron will be in Hashimara in West Bengal to deal with the threats posed on the China border. In 2016, there was a deal to buy 36 Rafale through the Government to Government Agreement, there was a lot of political controversy about it.

The first batch of Rafale reached Ambala Air Force Base on 29 July. These include three single-seater and two twin-seater jets. The second batch of Rafale is expected to arrive by October. It can have three to four fighter jets. All the Rafale aircraft will be delivered by 2022, after which all these changes will be integrated into it. Of the 36 Rafale that India will get, 30 are fighter jets and 6 are trainer jets. The trainer jets are of two seats and they also have all the features that the fighter jet has.