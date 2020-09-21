Highlights: The Chinese army has conducted a wide range of night attack exercises in its area of ​​Tibet near Ladakh.

Beijing

The Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army has conducted extensive night-time attack in its area near Ladakh amidst heavy tension in India and China. During this exercise, where Chinese cannons fired shells, ground-to-air missiles were also tested. The Chinese Army Air Defense System also tried to kill enemy airplanes.

China’s official Bhopu Global Times released a video stating that the Chinese troops of the Tibet Military Command have extensively practiced the night attack. This exercise was done at an altitude of 4500 meters above sea level. The Chinese army used surface-to-air missiles, rockets and howitzer cannons. The Chinese air defense system practiced killing fighter jets.

Rafael flying in the sky of Ladakh

China has done this exercise at a time when Rafale, India’s most modern fighter jet, is flying in the skies of Ladakh. According to sources, Rafale pilots flew planes from Ambala to Ladakh. Actually, it was done as a practice. This is being done so that Rafale pilots become familiar with the weather and atmosphere there. If China does any kind of guile and needs Rafale, its pilots are already familiar with this environment.

On Sunday, defense sources said some Mirage aircraft have also been seen flying along the border. The Air Force inducted Rafale aircraft into the Air Force at a function held at Ambala Air Force Station on September 10. Earlier in late July, five Rafale aircraft from France reached Ambala. 4.5-generation Rafales range from 780-km to 1,650 km without midair refueling. It depends on the individual operation. In addition, fighter jets have been equipped with long stand-off weapons such as long-range ‘scalp’ air-to-ground cruise missiles over 300 km.



India and China are being discussed today

The Commander Level Talk between the two countries is being held once again on Monday amid the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control. This will be the sixth dialogue at the Corps Commander level. The special thing is that it will also include a senior Foreign Ministry official. According to sources, the talks between the two countries at the core commander level are being held in Moldo, part of China. India wants some strong solutions through this dialogue. During the SCO summit, the foreign ministers of the two countries had assured that they were serious about disabilities.



The Foreign Ministers of India and China promised that prior agreements would be respected. The Indian delegation may be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps of Leh, while Major General Liu Lin will be involved in the talks on behalf of China. India may pressurize China to immediately withdraw from finger points in this dialogue. Till now the negotiations between China and India have proved fruitless. China says something else and says something else. Even after assuring peace and staying within its limits, it is not deterring the expansionist policy.