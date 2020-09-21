Amidst the escalation from China, the Indian Air Force has also beefed up its preparations. Rafale aircraft, which recently joined the Air Force, are also flying in Ladakh. The Air Force has already deployed Sukhoi and Mirage planes there.

According to sources, Rafale planes have also flown to areas around Ladakh on Sunday. Government sources have also confirmed this. Some Mirage aircraft have also been seen flying. The Air Force inducted Rafale aircraft into the Air Force at a function held at Ambala Airforce station on September 10 last. Earlier in late July, five Rafale aircraft from France reached Ambala.

When the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that he has been inducted into the Air Force at the right time. These will increase the strength of the Air Force. He had also said that wherever the Golden Arrows (Rafael Swadron) would be deployed, he would always outnumber the enemy. There were reports that China has deployed fighter aircraft at several airports falling in the Tibetan region, due to which it is necessary for India to take such a step. Recently, the Chief of the Air Force also visited the Air Force Centers located close to the LAC and reviewed the preparations.

Dialogue between core commanders between India and China today

The sixth round of talks between the armies of India and China is going to be held in Moldo today. It will mainly focus on the withdrawal of the Saunikas of both countries in eastern Ladakh and the implementation of the five-point consensus on reducing tension. Government sources gave this information on Sunday. He told that the talks are going to start from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh towards China at 9 am in Moldo. Sources said that for the first time in the Indian delegation, a Joint Secretary level officer is expected to participate in it from the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that India is expecting some concrete results in this dialogue.

Indian army occupies 20 high peaks in Ladakh

The Indian Army has in the past occupied 20 high hills around the collision areas near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave this information on Sunday. This strategic advantage of India is being considered as very important before the sixth round of Corps Commander level talks between China and India on Monday.

India has also increased its presence in the Chushul region in the midst of icy weather, so that its dominance can be maintained. Sources say that the army has made necessary arrangements to maintain the existing number of troops and weapons during winter in all the front fronts and sensitive altitude areas of Ladakh. In winter, the temperature here goes down to minus 25 degrees. India has further strengthened military deployment in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas, with control over the strategic edge hills on the south bank of Pangong Lake. While China has controlled the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8.