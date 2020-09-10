Highlights: The fighter aircraft Rafale will join the Indian Air Force fleet on Friday

On this occasion, there will also be a formal ceremony of Rafale’s induction at Ambala airbase.

French Defense Minister Florence Parley is also coming to India to join Ceremony

Ambala

The Indian Air Force will formally induct Rafale fighter jets into its fleet on Thursday amid escalation on the India-China border. Rafael will be included in 17 squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at Ambala airbase. During this time, there will also be a formal ceremony of induction of fighter jets at Ambala airbase. French Defense Minister Florence Parley is also visiting India to join Ceremony. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Airforce Chief RKS Bhadauria will also be present in this grand event.

The first consignment of the Rafale fighter jet reached the Ambala airbase in July under an agreement with France. It consisted of five Rafaels. The French defense minister will also be accompanied by some representatives of the defense manufacturing industry at the induction ceremony. Rafael’s Induction Ceremony in Ambala will be a traditional religion of worship.

At the same time, along with the Rafale fighter jet, the indigenous Tejas aircraft will also have an air display. The Sarang aerobatic team will also perform. After this Rafael will be given the traditional water canon salute. The induction ceremony will be followed by a bilateral meeting between the Indian and French delegations.

Rafale will join the fleet through legal legislation

36 fighter squadron to be made from Rafael

According to the information, within the next two years, the Indian Air Force will get all 36 Rafale. This will create two fighter squadrons of the Air Force. The first squadron will be in the western sector ie Ambala and the second squadron will be in Hashimara in West Bengal to deal with the threats posed on the China border. In the year 2016, there was a deal to buy 36 Rafale jets through the Government to Government Agreement.



There was a lot of political controversy about this. The first batch of Rafale reached Ambala Air Force Base on 29 July. These include three single-seater and two twin-seater jets. Ambala airbase also houses Jaguar and MiG-21 fighter jets. The second batch of Rafale is expected to arrive by October. It can have three to four fighter jets.

These jets will be part of the 17th squadron

Rafale fighter jets will form part of the 17th Squadron of the Air Force. This squadron is named Golden Arrow Squadron. The 17th Squadron was commanded by former Air Force Chief BS Dhanova during the Kargil War. This squadron was formed in 1951 and then operated from Bathinda Airbase. It was disbanded in 2016 when the MiG-21 fighter jet began to phaseout. It will now belong to Squadron Rafael.

Raphael’s Firepower

30 fighter jets and 6 trainer jets

In Rafale being taken from France, 13 changes will be made according to India’s needs and circumstances. All the changes will be integrated into it when the delivery is completed in 2022. Of the 36 Rafale that India will get, 30 are fighter jets and 6 are trainer jets. The trainer jets are of two seats and they also have all the features that the fighter jet has.

Chinese J-20 Vs Indian Rafale

Pakistan is scared of Rafael!

Pakistan is deeply troubled by Rafale fighter jet joining the Indian Air Force. Pakistan’s fear can only be gauged from the fact that it has started pleading with its evergreen friend China to deliver missiles and fighter jets. The Pakistani Air Force has demanded 30 numbers of J-10CE fighter jets and modern air to air missiles from China. Pakistan had demanded a J-10CE fighter jet from China in 2009 itself. But then China and Pakistan started making JF-17 fighter jets. Due to this, the deal could not be achieved.

Now after the arrival of Rafael with India, talks have started again between Pakistan and China regarding this deal. Apart from this, Pakistan has also demanded air-to-air short range PL-10 and long-range PL-15 missiles from China. China has deployed the same ship to the Hotan airbase against India.