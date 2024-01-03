Rafah is 'extremely overcrowded' with more than 1 million people, according to the UN

More than 1 million people are currently living in Rafah Governorate in southern Gaza, which has become the “main refuge” for displaced people in the Gaza Strip, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Agency reports OCHA. Continued Israeli bombardments from “land, air and sea” on Gaza and recent hostilities in Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah have contributed to Rafah becoming “extremely overcrowded,” according to OCHA.

An estimated 1.9 million Palestinians are now in the Gaza Strip on the run, approximately 85 percent of the total population. OCHA also reiterates warnings about the “catastrophic” food situation and the spread of disease in Gaza.