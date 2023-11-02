At least four buses with between fifty and seventy Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries left the Strip this Thursday. from Gaza, controlled by Hamas, towards Egypt, through the Rafah crossing.

The Efe agency was able to verify on the ground the departure of the buses from the Palestinian enclave, in the second day of an operation to evacuate foreigners and Palestinians with passports from other countries, as well as wounded people, from Gaza.

The spokesman for the Hamas Government Media Office, Salama Maruf, had announced this Thursday that about 60 wounded and 400 Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries were going to leave throughout this Thursday

Gaza to Egypt via Rafah.

Maruf specified in a tweet that in that group there are people of 16 different nationalities.

The Gaza Crossings and Borders Authority, dependent on the Hamas Ministry of the Interior, published this Thursday, as it did the day before, a list of people expected to cross into Egypt, totaling 578.

Palestinians with dual nationality leave Gaza.

The largest group of these people are Americans and Palestinians with US passports, numbering 400, followed by the Belgians and the Dutch. The list also includes two Mexican women, as well as South Koreans, Greeks, Croatians, Hungarians and Swiss, among other nationalities, as well as UN personnel with Italian passports.

This Wednesday was the first time since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and Israel on October 7, that the crossing was opened for this purpose. Previously, it had only allowed humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

According to data from the official spokesman for the Rafah crossing, At least 76 injured and 335 Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries left on Wednesday to Egypt from Gaza.

Among those people were two Spaniards: a worker from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and another from the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process (UNSCO). MSF announced on Wednesday that 22 of its international staff had managed to cross from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah.

Ambulances from the Palestinian Ministry of Health cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing.

This Thursday, Egypt estimated the number of foreigners or people with dual nationality trapped in the Palestinian enclave at around 7,000 people, from 60 countries. under Israeli attack that may be evacuated and repatriated.

This was explained by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry to the ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Cairo whom it summoned to explain its plan for these evacuations, which began yesterday after several weeks of negotiations between

Egypt, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry this Thursday, representatives of that department informed the heads of diplomatic missions “of the preparations to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which number about 7,000 with nationalities from more than 60 countries”.

Egypt also authorized on Wednesday the entry into the country, in Egyptian ambulances, of a “first group” of Palestinians seriously injured by the constant Israeli bombings to receive treatment in hospitals in northern Sinai.

But the departure from Gaza to Egypt of foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality from the Gaza Strip, under Israeli siege, goes through a strict bureaucratic procedure that requires the issuance of safe passage, temporary visas, a warning that is given in the last moment and the requirement that all those who arrive in Egyptian territory leave the country within 72 hours.

The first procedure is a request that must be made to the relevant Egyptian authorities for diplomatic personnel who will travel to Rafah to receive their nationals, for a “passage permit or safe conduct”, which is valid for 24 hours and which must include all the personnel necessary for the evacuation.

This also includes providing all the details of the means of transport that will be used, the documentation of the vehicles and the drivers. The use of large SUV vehicles is not permitted for this transfer.

The situation on the ground

On the ground, Israeli troops and militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas are maintaining strong clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip, which were especially intense last night, the Israeli Army reported this Thursday.

In a statement, the Army said that Hamas militants fired anti-tank missiles, detonated explosive devices and threw grenades at the

Israeli troops, who responded with artillery fire.

The fighting, in which according to the Israeli Army “dozens” of Hamas elements were killed, also involved a helicopter and a boat that launched several missiles against the Islamist group’s positions.

Reserve units of the Israeli Army, with support from the Navy, directed the actions of a combat aircraft that neutralized a group of militiamen that was preparing an attack with anti-tank missiles against ground units, the note indicates.

Columns of smoke in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli military attack.

This Thursday marks the twenty-seventh day of war between Israel and Hamas, which began with the attack on October 7 by the Islamist group against Israeli territory, which left 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and 242 kidnapped who were taken to Gaza.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out bombings against the Strip, and last Friday it launched a ground offensive, which continues to advance towards Gaza City and has triggered strong clashes in the northern towns of the enclave.

More than 9,000 people have died and 32,000 have been injured in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombings since the war with Hamas began on October 7, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Thursday, which detailed that 3,760 of The deceased are minors.

Health spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a press conference that among the 9,061 deaths there were also 2,326 women and 135 health professionals. Furthermore, he highlighted that since the start of the war, at least 25 ambulances have been destroyed inside the Strip, controlled de facto by the Islamist group Hamas.

Al Qudra called on “all parties to provide the safe passage of medical aid to Gaza urgently” and warned of “a health catastrophe” with the imminent interruption of the operation of the generators of the Al Shifa hospital, the main medical center in the enclave. .

The ministry also announced that a total of 16 hospitals have been out of service in Gaza since the beginning of hostilities as a result of Israeli bombings and lack of fuel, including the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospital, the only one in the Strip that treats cancer patients.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE and AFP