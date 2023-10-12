Egypt has called for establishing a buffer zone to stop bombing around the Rafah crossing, which remained the only point of contact with the outside world for the two million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip closed in the total siege declared by the Israeli government as an immediate response to the terrible attacks by Hamas. Cairo’s proposal was revealed on the day in which the Egyptian Foreign Ministry wanted to deny what it defines as inaccurate information regarding the closure of the crossing by the Egyptians.

The crossing is open

The crossing is open “except for the fact that its structures on the Palestinian side have been damaged due to repeated Israeli bombings”, we read in a note from the ministry, which recalls that “Egypt has invited Israel to avoid attacking the Palestinian side of the crossing”, so that “repair work can continue” and that the crossing can serve “to support our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip”.

The crossing was hit by Israeli raids on Tuesday afternoon, after the Israeli government declared a halt to supplies of food, fuel and other goods to Gaza.

After this bombing there were several reports of the closure of the crossing which the Egyptian government now denies, asking countries and international organizations to send humanitarian aid for Gaza to El-Arish airport, which is located 56 kilometers from the border crossing. Aid that Jordan has already sent, although it is not yet clear whether they will actually be able to enter Gaza.

Humanitarian corridors from Gaza

The issue of the opening of the Rafah crossing is closely linked to that of the opening of humanitarian corridors with Gaza, for which the United States has been conducting consultations with the Israelis and Egyptians for several days. Washington’s concern is not only that of being able to get humanitarian aid to Gaza, in the face of United Nations declarations that define the total siege as collective punishment. But also that of being able to guarantee an escape route for Palestinian civilians, who have already been under Israeli raids for days, especially in the case of the expected Israeli ground operation.

But if Egypt is ready to use the crossing for the passage of food and other aid, it has instead shown itself against establishing humanitarian corridors to get the Palestinians out of Gaza, US sources informed of the ongoing consultations reported to CNN in recent days . Egypt, which in the past has limited the entry of Palestinians into its territories even at times of maximum conflict, claims to oppose the idea of ​​humanitarian corridors for civilians to protect “the right of Palestinians to defend their cause and their land”, contesting what Al Jazeera summarizes in the headline as “the attempt to empty Gaza”.